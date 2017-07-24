Chiefs’ Tamba Hali Defends Joe Paterno With Robert Kraft-Aaron Hernandez Question

Tamba Hali had quite a weekend on social media.
Not only did the veteran linebacker question whether the Kansas City Chiefs need him anymore after playing limited snaps in his team’s AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He also defended former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, who died in 2012 just months after being fired amid the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
Hali, who played at Penn State from 2002 to 2005, started defending Paterno seemingly out of the blue Sunday night, and his defense included references to O.J. Simpson, George Zimmerman, Robert Kraft and Aaron Hernandez.
Hali clearly believes Paterno wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing despite Sandusky’s transgressions and the narrative that JoePa enabled the convicted child molester. And to prove his point, Hali questioned whether Kraft, as owner of the New England Patriots, should be considered a murder enabler for employing Hernandez, who later served time for a murder he committed while playing for the organization.
Here’s Hali’s Twitter rant, which also featured several replies and retweets from fans engaging with the five-time Pro Bowl selection.
