Chiefs’ Tamba Hali Defends Joe Paterno With Robert Kraft-Aaron Hernandez Question

Tamba Hali had quite a weekend on social media.

Not only did the veteran linebacker question whether the Kansas City Chiefs need him anymore after playing limited snaps in his team’s AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He also defended former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, who died in 2012 just months after being fired amid the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Hali, who played at Penn State from 2002 to 2005, started defending Paterno seemingly out of the blue Sunday night, and his defense included references to O.J. Simpson, George Zimmerman, Robert Kraft and Aaron Hernandez.

Hali clearly believes Paterno wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing despite Sandusky’s transgressions and the narrative that JoePa enabled the convicted child molester. And to prove his point, Hali questioned whether Kraft, as owner of the New England Patriots, should be considered a murder enabler for employing Hernandez, who later served time for a murder he committed while playing for the organization.

Here’s Hali’s Twitter rant, which also featured several replies and retweets from fans engaging with the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

JOE VINCENT PATERNO IS NO PRADATOR. I blame the AD and the president of one of the most prestigious university for allowing it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

It's so easy to blame the dead. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

The entire world was convince OJ didn't murder his wife Bc of misinformed media. Yet when we do our research. He's a cold blooded killer. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Zimmerman can shoot kill an innocent boy. Yet he goes free. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Joe built a university. And one guy who Sandusky gets in the way and tries to destroy. And everyone blames Joe — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Please stay of my timeline until you get the facts right about my head coach. I'll defend JOE not some Sandusky child molesting predator. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Here's another take should we blame Mr.Kraft for allowing his staff to draft a human being who murdered people for stepping on his 👠. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

That makes him a murder enabler. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

That was ???? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Mr. Paterno ended his career after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head coach as the major-college football coach with the most wins, — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 24, 2017

a distinction regained last year when the N.C.A.A. restored 111 wins it had vacated as part of the settlement. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 24, 2017

That's a fact. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 24, 2017

