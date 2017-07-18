Colin Kaepernick Tells Us How He Really Feels About Michael Vick’s Comments

Share this:

Does Colin Kaepernick need a haircut?

That odd question became the subject of national debate Tuesday when Michael Vick, of all people, insisted Kaepernick should go with a “clean-cut” look to leave a better impression on NFL suitors.

Vick’s comments didn’t go over too well and judging by Kaepernick’s Twitter feed, the free agent quarterback also caught wind of the hot take. It’s safe to say Kaepernick disagreed with Vick — in his own unique way.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers QB posted this definition of the “Stockholm Syndrome” without explanation, so it’s not an overt reference to Vick’s comments. But we know where Kaepernick is going with this: He’s not going to let anyone or anything dictate his mindset, much less his appearance.

Vick since has clarified his remarks, but if Kaepernick’s history is any indication, people might be discussing his hair for quite some time.

