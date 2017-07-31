NESN Fuel

Danica Patrick Posts Questionable Photo Of Kyle Larson, Son On Instagram

by on Mon, Jul 31, 2017 at 2:52PM
Danica Patrick primarily uses Instagram to promote wellness, her own brand, and to do what people generally do on social media. But every once in a while, she’s good for a total head-scratcher.

To celebrate Kyle Larson’s 25th birthday, Patrick shared a photo of Larson and his son, Owen, on Monday. Sounds cute and innocent, right?

Well, take a look at this (Warning: some might find the following photo inappropriate):

Happy birthday to father of the year!!!!!! Is this a new form of treating tires @kylelarson42 ?! 😆🎈

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

We’re going to assume Larson doesn’t have an issue with the world seeing his son urinate on tires. But still, the fact that Patrick shared this is pretty weird, to say the least.

Personally, we’re just a bit surprised she wasn’t doing a handstand in the background.

