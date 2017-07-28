Danica Patrick Picks Running River For Site Of Her Latest Handstand

In case you didn’t already know, Danica Patrick is pretty good at this handstand thing.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver certainly isn’t shy about showing off her impressive balance. And she’s also shown that when the confines of her own home aren’t enough, she’s more than willing to take her yoga act to the outside world.
For her latest trick, Patrick elected to perform a handstand right in the middle of a running river. Check it out below:
Took a little more bravery than I thought it would to kick up and KNOW I couldn't fall forward. But my hot photographer @stenhousejr was patient. ❤️ but that's life right, to get the shot📸 or to make a leap in life or work, you have to be brave and stay positive! And laugh off the falls. They are part of the joy of sticking it!
In addition to being a (recently) successful NASCAR driver, it turns out Patrick’s boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is a pretty decent personal photographer.
Unfortunately for Patrick and her fans, it might be a while before we see her greatest handstand.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
