Danica Patrick Picks Running River For Site Of Her Latest Handstand

In case you didn’t already know, Danica Patrick is pretty good at this handstand thing.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver certainly isn’t shy about showing off her impressive balance. And she’s also shown that when the confines of her own home aren’t enough, she’s more than willing to take her yoga act to the outside world.

For her latest trick, Patrick elected to perform a handstand right in the middle of a running river. Check it out below:

In addition to being a (recently) successful NASCAR driver, it turns out Patrick’s boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is a pretty decent personal photographer.

Unfortunately for Patrick and her fans, it might be a while before we see her greatest handstand.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images