Did Khloe Kardashian, Cavs’ Tristan Thompson Recently Get Engaged?

Share this:

Tweet







Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating for quite some time now, and it appears they might have taken the next step.

Kardashian has been open about her desire for the Cleveland Cavaliers center to pop the question, and based on a photo posted on Instagram by BallerAlert, and spotted by BET, he might have done just that.

Kardashian was spotted sporting a large diamond band on her left ring finger that certainly could signal the two have some news they have yet to share.

👀 A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Of course, there’s always the chance this is just one of the many fancy rings Kardashian owns.

If Thompson did indeed get down on one knee, we doubt LeBron James and Co. will be too happy about it.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images