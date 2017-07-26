Did Kyrie Irving Take Shot At LeBron James In Latest Snapchat Story?

It’s beginning to appear that Kyrie Irving’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers really has come to an end.

The star point guard reportedly requested a trade from the Cavs, and Irving reportedly asked to be traded to one of four teams, one of those being the New York Knicks.

Irving, who is from New Jersey, would be able to play close to home and be the focal point of the franchise, something he is not in Cleveland playing next to LeBron James.

And while any trade for the 25-year-old star would cost a fortune, Irving fueled speculation, and he appeared to take a shot at James early Wednesday morning when he posted a Snapchat story singing the lyrics to “Coming Home” by Diddy.

Whether this means Irving will soon be a Knick, or that he’s simply coming back from his trip to Asia remains to be seen.

This clearly could be a shot at James, who famously announced his decision to come back to Cleveland with an essay titled, “I’m Coming Home.”

The relationship between James and Irving clearly is fractured, whether you believe that James’ wants to “beat his ass,” or not.

Things could look a little different in Cleveland next season.

