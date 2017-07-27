Giancarlo Stanton Smashes Homer, Mocks Jason Grilli One Day After Game-Ending K

Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the Miami Marlins’ game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, but he made sure it wasn’t the same story for the series finale.

Rangers reliever Jason Grilli got Stanton to swing at an 82-mph slider Tuesday to seal the Rangers 10-4 win and celebrated with some pretty emphatic fist pumping. The Marlins outfielder wouldn’t be outdone, though, as he launched a towering solo shot — StatCast measured it at 468 feet — off Grilli in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s contest and took a moment to mock the 40-year-old right-hander’s celebration.

The homer was Stanton’s 33rd of the year and his 12th(!) in July.

It’s hard not to at least smirk at Stanton’s antics, as pitchers often get mad about players flipping their bats or taking slow home run trots while they freely (and rightfully) get amped about big strikeouts. Stanton simply was showing Grilli that everyone is allowed to have some fun.

Oh, yeah, the Marlins also won 22-10 — the most runs scored in franchise history — to take the series win.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images