Gold Cup 2017 Schedule: Quarterfinal Matchups, Bracket, Groups Standings

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup has reached its business end.

Following the conclusion of the Gold Cup group stage, CONCACAF on Sunday announced the quarterfinal matchups and revealed the bracket for the knockout phase of this year’s tournament. Costa Rica, Panama, United States, El Salvador, Jamaica, Canada, Mexico and Honduras remain in contention for the title and the right to play for a spot in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The quarterfinals will take place Wednesday and Thursday, the semifinals will be this weekend, and the final will be on July 26.

The United States and Mexico are on opposite sides of the bracket, so the chance for a marquee meeting in the final remains.

Here are the final group-stage standings.

Yesterday we closed the Group A matchups. The teams that qualified for quarterfinals are @FEDEFUTBOL_CR, @CanadaSoccerEn, and @FenafuthOrg. pic.twitter.com/jIAvUcImMt — Gold Cup 2017 (@GoldCup) July 15, 2017

Yesterday we closed the Group B matchups. The teams that qualified for quarterfinals are @ussoccer and @fepafut #GoldCup2017 pic.twitter.com/oTxZkZZ7FB — Gold Cup 2017 (@GoldCup) July 16, 2017

Hoy cerramos la jornada 3 del Grupo C. Los equipos clasificados a cuartos de final son @miseleccionmx, @ItsTheJFF y @fesfut_sv #CopaOro2017 pic.twitter.com/iOyiOxpTpL — Gold Cup 2017 (@GoldCup) July 17, 2017

Here are the quarterfinal matchups and knockout bracket, via CONCACAF. All kickoff times are listed in EST.

Quarterfinals

Wed., July 19 at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 6 p.m.

United States vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m.

Thurs., July 20 at University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Jamaica vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sat., July 22 at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Costa Rica-Panama winner vs. United States-El Salvador winner, 10 p.m.

Sun., July 23, at Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Jamaica-Canada winner vs. Mixoc-Honduras winner, 9 p.m.

Final

Wed., July 26 at Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images