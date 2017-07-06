Here’s Why Andre Roberson Gave Embarrassing Tip After Getting $30M Contract

Andre Roberson just got paid, but you still shouldn’t expect him to leave a big tip at the bar.
Roberson is staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder after reportedly inking a three-year, $30 million contract, and he apparently went out to a restaurant to celebrate the big occasion Wednesday night. But that night out landed him in hot water on Twitter.
A Twitter user named David Rodriguez posted a photo of a Roberson receipt for $487.13, and the accompanying tip only was for $13.97. That seems a bit low for anyone with a bill that big, especially someone who just signed a lucrative NBA deal.
However, Roberson fought back on Twitter and explained his side of the story.
But don’t expect Roberson to reach way back in his wallet, either.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
