Here’s Why Andre Roberson Gave Embarrassing Tip After Getting $30M Contract

Andre Roberson just got paid, but you still shouldn’t expect him to leave a big tip at the bar.

Roberson is staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder after reportedly inking a three-year, $30 million contract, and he apparently went out to a restaurant to celebrate the big occasion Wednesday night. But that night out landed him in hot water on Twitter.

A Twitter user named David Rodriguez posted a photo of a Roberson receipt for $487.13, and the accompanying tip only was for $13.97. That seems a bit low for anyone with a bill that big, especially someone who just signed a lucrative NBA deal.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

However, Roberson fought back on Twitter and explained his side of the story.

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar …there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

But don’t expect Roberson to reach way back in his wallet, either.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images