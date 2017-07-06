Here’s Why Peyton Manning, Colts Find Themselves At Center Of Cheating Controversy

Share this:

Peyton Manning is out of football, but he’s not out of the news.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback finds himself at the center of another potential controversy, courtesy of former teammate and offensive lineman Tarik Glenn. Glenn recounted what was supposed to be an entertaining anecdote in an interview with the Indy Star’s Clifton Brown, but he instead detailed some potential illegal activity.

From the Indy Star:

“We were playing on the road, it might have been Peyton’s rookie year, and it was really loud,” Glenn said. “Peyton hadn’t mastered the silent count, so (former offensive line coach) Howard Mudd had us wearing these hearing aids that were supposed to muffle the crowd while projecting the quarterback’s voice.

“Peyton said, ‘Hike,’ and I didn’t hear him. Everybody moved and I was still on the line of scrimmage. My man ran right by me. I turned around and yelled to Peyton, ‘Watch out!’. He didn’t hear me and he got sacked. When I got back to the huddle, I told him I had yelled. He said, ‘You couldn’t hear me, so what makes you think I could hear you?’ I thought that was pretty funny. Peyton didn’t think it was that funny at the time, but we laugh about it today.”

Unless those communication devices were authorized, using them could be seen as breaking the NFL’s rules and result in some kind of a punishment. And this comes after the Manning human growth hormone controversy, too.

