Is James Rodriguez’s Real Madrid To Bayern Munich Loan Soccer’s Biggest Move In 2017?

Bayern Munich and James Rodriguez made perhaps the biggest power move of the summer 2017 summer transfer window.

Rodriguez joined the German soccer champion from Real Madrid on Tuesday on a two-year loan with a reported option to buy him for €35 million ($40 million) in 2019. The move all but ends Rodriguez’s time at Real Madrid, which began in 2014 with infinite promise but soon descended into frustration for the Colombian playmaker.

Bayern Munich and Rodriguez, 26, now hope his career will flourish again under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was his coach during his first season at Real Madrid. If it happens, Rodriguez’s move might prove to be the most significant of the current transfer window, despite the fact the value of other transfers, Romelu Lukaku’s switch from Everton to Manchester United, dwarf his own.

Watch the video above to see NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard break down Rodriguez’s Bayern Munich move on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the full episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images