Real Madrid Transfer Rumors: James Rodriguez To Stay; Chelsea Move Off (For Now)

James Rodriguez’s sense of frustration won’t lead him to new pastures any time soon.

The Colombian soccer star will remain with Real Madrid for at least the rest of the season, his agent, Jorge Mendes, told Spanish newspaper AS on Monday. Rodriguez last week hinted he might exit leave Real Madrid during the January 2017 transfer window, but Mendes seems to have closed the door on that option.

“James will not be leaving Madrid in January,” Mendes said.

James, 25, expressed his unhappiness over his lack of playing time in the immediate aftermath of Real Madrid’s triumph at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup. Rodriguez reportedly angered Real Madrid by doing so and alerted a host of clubs to his potential availability for around £75 million ($91 million).

Rumors then linked him to Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus, and his appearance last week at the British embassy in Colombia suggested he was bound for the Premier League. But that embassy trip apparently wasn’t work related.

AS calculates James is Real Madrid’s 20th most-used player this season among a squad of 24. He now must focus on working his way up head coach Zinedine Zidane’s depth chart in order to more consistently demonstrate his considerable talent.

44 – James Rodríguez has been involved in more La Liga goals than any other midfielder since signing for Real Madrid. Value. pic.twitter.com/WyrnS1Oand — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 26, 2016

Or he can sit and sulk for the next five months, while he and Mendes plot his blockbuster transfer to a new club next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images