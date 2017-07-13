NESN Soccer Show: Why USA Struggled Vs. Martinique, Top Transfers In Europe

Share this:

The CONCACAF Gold Cup rarely is a straight-forward affair, and the 2017 edition of the tournament has fit the bill.

Twelve teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean are contending for the regional soccer title this month in the 2017 Gold Cup. The United States is off to a rocky starts with their draw against Panama and a less-than-impressive win over Martinique. Meanwhile, European clubs are highly active in acquiring major names during this year’s summer transfer window.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto discuss the Gold Cup thus far and break down the biggest names to be transferred so far this summer in this week’s episode of “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.

