Jaguars’ Dante Fowler Arrested After Bizarre Attack On Florida Man, Per Report

If you ever find yourself face-to-face with Dante Fowler Jr., don’t ask him about his driving.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end was arrested Tuesday night in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla., on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and mischief, according to the Tampa Bay Times. And the details of his arrest are pretty wild.

According to Fowler’s arrest report, the 22-year-old was driving in an apartment complex when a man walking by “made a comment about his driving.” It’s unclear what was said, but it must have been nasty, because Fowler apparently freaked out.

From the Times:

“Fowler got out of his car, exchanged words with the man, then ‘hit the man, knocked his glasses off and stepped on them,’ according to the report. He then ‘took the victim’s grocery bag, with recently purchased liquor, and threw it in a lake,’ according to the report, which said the victim was not injured.”

That’s quite the reaction.

The Jaguars released a statement Wednesday morning addressing the bizarre incident.

“The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information,” the statement read, via the Times. “The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Fowler was a standout for the Florida Gators and went No. 3 overall to Jacksonville in the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL before finally making his NFL debut in 2016. Judging by Tuesday night’s incident, though, he still has some maturing to do.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images