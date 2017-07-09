Joanna Jedrzejczyk Explains Why Pregnancy Test Kept Her From UFC 213 Card

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Joanna Jedrzejczyk almost found herself on Saturday night’s UFC 213 card, after she offered — no, begged — to face Valentina Shevchenko in the main event after Amanda Nunes dropped out on fight day with an illness.

According to Jedrzejczyk, only a pregnancy test stood between her and the fight, as she sought clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“It was very close, actually,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters at T-Mobile Arena. “It was about a pregnancy test. It was not enough time to get the result they needed — it’s 72 hours to get the result.”

Jedrzejczyk also explained that she hadn’t spoken to anyone in the Shevchenko or Nunes camps since the last-day cancellation, and she didn’t want revenge for three muay Thai losses to Shevchenko.

