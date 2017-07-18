Joel Embiid Thought He Would Have Same Rating As LeBron James In ‘NBA 2K18’

Share this:

Joel Embiid was fantastic in the 31 games he played during the 2016-17 NBA season. So much so, that the Philadelphia 76ers center believes he’s on the same level as LeBron James, or at least should be rated the same on “NBA 2K18.”

2K Sports released a video Monday where it tells Embiid his rating in the latest installment of the game, and the former Kansas University star was a little upset to learn he was given a rating of 86, which is pretty good for a player who has played 31 career games. But Embiid believes he should be rated higher.

Joel Embiid discussing The Process behind his #NBA2K18 rating @joelembiid A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Embiid claims he deserves a 95 rating because when he’s on the court he is the “best defensive player in the league.”

For comparison, the only player who was given a rating of 95 for last year’s installment of the game was James, as Stephen Curry and his teammate, Kevin Durant, each checked in at 94, respectively.

But Embiid believes he’s found the secret to obtaining the 95 rating.

My Durability rating must've not allowed my 2k rating to be at least 95🤔🤔!!!! Gotta work on that #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 18, 2017

The 23-year-old center averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in his rookie season, so if he stays healthy he should be able to vault up the “2K” ratings board.

