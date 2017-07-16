Josh McDaniels Would Be Terrified Of Rob Gronkowski As NASCAR Driver

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — Josh McDaniels was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday to drive the pace car at the start of the Overton’s 301. Before he took to the track, though, McDaniels revealed the one player on the New England Patriots he really doesn’t want to see step inside a race car.

The Patriots offensive coordinator was asked during a press conference if there was any player he “absolutely would not want behind the wheel of a car,” and McDaniels clearly didn’t need much time to think about his answer. Before the moderator finished asking the question, McDaniels replied with a grin, “(Rob) Gronkowski.”

Although the 41-year-old McDaniels feels that Gronkowski should stick to football, he does think Tom Brady could be a competitive racer if he set his mind to it.

“Brady would be as competitive as anybody, McDaniels said.

“If you put him behind (the wheel of) a race car, I’m sure he would try to master that skill just like he’s mastered the skill’s that are important in his sport too.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images