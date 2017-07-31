Boston Celtics

Kevin Garnett Was Traded To Celtics 10 Years Ago Monday; The Rest Is History

Anything became possible for the Boston Celtics when Kevin Garnett walked through that door.

The Celtics acquired Garnett 10 years ago Monday in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and signed him to a long-term contract extension. In doing so, Boston rocketed from the NBA basement to championship-contender status, and most who witnessed the ensuing introductory press conference with Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers knew what was soon to come.

The Celtics sent Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Sebastian Telfair, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff, two 2009 first-round draft picks and cash considerations to Minnesota in exchange for Garnett.

Boston won 66 regular-season games in 2007-08 and ultimately defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the NBA Finals.
That NBA title was Garnett’s only one in his (soon to be) Hall-of-Fame career.

And those first steps he took as a Boston Celtic still resonate to this day.

