Kevin Garnett Was Traded To Celtics 10 Years Ago Monday; The Rest Is History

Anything became possible for the Boston Celtics when Kevin Garnett walked through that door.

The Celtics acquired Garnett 10 years ago Monday in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and signed him to a long-term contract extension. In doing so, Boston rocketed from the NBA basement to championship-contender status, and most who witnessed the ensuing introductory press conference with Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers knew what was soon to come.

I knew it would work fine for KG in Boston when he arrived @ facility 10 yrs ago today wearing an already-broken-in classic Red Sox cap. ☘️ — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) July 31, 2017

The Celtics sent Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Sebastian Telfair, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff, two 2009 first-round draft picks and cash considerations to Minnesota in exchange for Garnett.

Boston won 66 regular-season games in 2007-08 and ultimately defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

That NBA title was Garnett’s only one in his (soon to be) Hall-of-Fame career.

Anything Is Possible! 🏆🍀 A deeper look at the Boston Celtics and Kevin Garnett's 2008 NBA Championship win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7vRyoJwFRh — NBA UK (@NBAUK) July 31, 2017

And those first steps he took as a Boston Celtic still resonate to this day.

