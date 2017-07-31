Kevin Garnett Was Traded To Celtics 10 Years Ago Monday; The Rest Is History

Anything became possible for the Boston Celtics when Kevin Garnett walked through that door.
The Celtics acquired Garnett 10 years ago Monday in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and signed him to a long-term contract extension. In doing so, Boston rocketed from the NBA basement to championship-contender status, and most who witnessed the ensuing introductory press conference with Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers knew what was soon to come.
#TenYearsAgo ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/5K3pwh0BRi—
Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2017
The Celtics sent Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Sebastian Telfair, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff, two 2009 first-round draft picks and cash considerations to Minnesota in exchange for Garnett.
Boston won 66 regular-season games in 2007-08 and ultimately defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the NBA Finals.
That NBA title was Garnett’s only one in his (soon to be) Hall-of-Fame career.
And those first steps he took as a Boston Celtic still resonate to this day.
Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images
