Lamar Odom’s Players’ Tribune Essay Details His Drug-Addiction, Near-Death Experiences

Lamar Odom has come a long way and still has further to go.

The former NBA player published a powerful essay Thursday in the Players’ Tribune in which he describes his ongoing battle with drug addiction and the time he woke up in a Nevada hospital bed after spending four days in a coma.

Odom’s Players’ Tribune piece perhaps represents his most moving insight into his own fall from grace and subsequent recovery efforts.

“If I knew that it was going to affect my life the way it did, I would’ve never even thought about it,” Odom said about cocaine. “Never. But I did it. It turned out to be a life-altering decision.

For Odom, death and addiction seem to go hand-in-hand, as he has had to cope with the loss of those he loves most, including his mother, grandmother and infant son. It was only when Odom confronted his own mortality in October 2015 when he began seeking help for his daily cocaine use.

Rather than us trying to interpret Odom’s words, we recommend you read them yourselves.

