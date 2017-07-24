Mike Tyson Predicts Grim Outcome In Mayweather Vs. McGregor Boxing Match

Mike Tyson’s infinite boxing expertise leads him to one conclusion about the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout.

The former heavyweight boxing champion told ESPN’s “Pardon My Take” on Sunday he expects Mayweather to destroy McGregor when they box on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Tyson cites Mayweather’s vast experience in the ring and McGregor’s lack of it when making his prediction.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said, per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Chavez. “I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor put his dumba– in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance.”

Most boxing experts favor Mayweather to beat McGregor in the highly anticipated bout, and Tyson has joined the chorus.

Tyson said in June prior to the announcement of the bout McGregor might be able to beat Mayweather if they fought under hybrid rules. But their decision to stage a boxing match erodes the UFC star’s hopes.

“McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing,” he added.

Tyson now sets McGregor’s chances of beating Mayweather at six feet under (zero).

Thumbnail photo via Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Network