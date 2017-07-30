MLB Rumors: Dodgers Favorite To Land Rangers’ Yu Darvish By Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers arguably have the best pitcher in baseball, and it looks like team soon could be complementing him with another ace.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Dodgers are the favorite to land Texas Rangers star pitcher Yu Darvish by the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Not only that, but L.A. also appears to be targeting a pair of relievers who reportedly are available for trade.

“The Dodgers have been talking to the Rangers about star starter Yu Darvish and appear to be the favorite there, and are also pursuing at least a pair of top lefty relievers, Zach Britton and Justin Wilson,” Heyman writes.

It’s consistently been reported the Rangers are prepared to trade Darvish. The right-hander won’t be dealt to just any team, though, as he has a list of 10 clubs that he won’t waive his no-trade clause for. The Dodgers, however, are not on the list.

L.A. doesn’t need immediate help, as the team holds a healthy lead atop the National League West standings. However, the team received a bit of a blow when Clayton Kershaw went down with a back injury, which could sideline the three-time NL Cy Young winner until September.

Adding Darvish could help the Dodgers weather the storm until the postseason rolls around. And with Kershaw expected to be fully healthy come October, a one-two punch of he and Darvish gives Los Angeles a strong chance to reach the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images