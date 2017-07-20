MLB Rumors: Giants Players Not Sold On Possible Pablo Sandoval Reunion

Pablo Sandoval might soon return to the organization with which he won three World Series titles, but it doesn’t sound like everyone is onboard with a possible reunion.

Although Sandoval denied reports that surfaced Wednesday saying he agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants, the former Boston Red Sox third baseman acknowledged that a return to San Francisco is possible. That said, CSN Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reported Wednesday that several Giants players and employees aren’t exactly ready to welcome Kung Fu Panda back with open arms.

“For two days over the weekend, I chatted with players and team employees about the possibility of Sandoval returning,” Pavlovic wrote. “I didn’t find one who was eager for the move.”

The Giants obviously would be buying low on Sandoval, who was just released by the Red Sox after two and a half tumultuous seasons in Boston. They’d also be taking a chance with regards to their clubhouse atmosphere, as Sandoval said after leaving the Giants to sign with the Red Sox that he only missed manager Bruce Bochy and former teammate Hunter Pence from his time in San Francisco.

“Do I remember that story?” one player said this week, according to Pavlovic. “Of course I do.”

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Sandoval actually signs with the Giants — he told ESPN’s Marly Rivera he intends to make his decision after becoming a free agent Friday — or whether he’ll work his way into San Francisco’s major league mix. After all, we’re talking about a guy who hit .237 with a .646 OPS while playing poor defense in 161 games since signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2015 season.

But if he does return to where it all started (and where he earned two All-Star nods in addition to three rings and a World Series MVP), Sandoval evidently could have some issues to smooth over in the Giants clubhouse.

