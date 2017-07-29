MLB Rumors: Sonny Gray Trade ‘Very Likely,’ Yankees Heavily Involved

UPDATE (6:47 p.m.): Sonny Gray has been scratched from his Sunday start amid trade talks.

OFFICIAL: Sonny Gray has been scratched from Sunday's start. Talks with #Yankees remain ongoing. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Sonny Gray might be the most coveted pitcher on the Major League Baseball trade market, and he could be on the move very soon.

The 27-year-old right-hander was scheduled to make his next start for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, but MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Saturday, citing league sources, that Gray could be dealt before then.

Gray is under contract until 2019 and reportedly has drawn interest from a variety of clubs, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

And while the A’s and Yankees might not be on the same page when it comes to the price for the star righty, it appears the “Bronx Bombers” are being aggressive in their pursuit of Gray.

Sources: Sonny Gray trade talks have been heaviest with #Yankees over last 48 hours. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2017

Morosi also noted, citing sources, that the trade market is being held up by Gray as he is the most sought after pitcher available. And once he is dealt, which is “very likely,” the trade chips will begin to fall.

It appears Gray could be putting on pinstripes before the end of the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Villa/USA TODAY Sports Images