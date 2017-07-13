NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Knicks-Rockets Trade Talks Are ‘At The 2-Yard Line’

Share this:

Tweet







Carmelo Anthony won’t play for the New York Knicks much longer if they and the Houston Rockets call the right play.

A proposed trade which would send Anthony from New York to Houston is nearing completion, The New York Daily News’ Frank Isola and Stefan Bondy reported Thursday morning, citing a person familiar with the negotiations. The source describes the talks as being “at the two-yard line,” meaning Anthony is likely to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Knicks and Rockets were discussing scenarios in which as many as four teams would be involved in the Anthony trade. Wojnarowski claimed no deal was imminent, but Isola’s and Bondy’s report suggests the teams have reached a breakthrough.

With trade talks so close to completion, here’s some friendly advice for the Knicks and Rockets from those of us in New England: Run the ball. Don’t pass it.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images