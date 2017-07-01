NBA Rumors: Heat ‘Current Favorite’ For Free Agent Gordon Hayward

Share this:

Tweet







The Miami Heat and team president Pat Riley have a successful track record of luring marquee free agents to South Beach, and Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward could be their next acquisition.

The Heat are the favorite to sign Hayward, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

Three league sources sense the current favorite for Gordon Hayward is Miami. Reasons: better lifestyle, Spoelstra, "feature scoring role." — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2017

The Heat have a free-agent meeting with Hayward on Saturday, and it looks like they are putting on a full-court effort to impress him.

Miami with the full-court press; decorated AAA Arena & the following at the meeting: Zo

Riley

Spo

Quinn

Juwan

Haslem

Whiteside May be more pic.twitter.com/LYR0PVBFl7 — Dont Hate The H3at (@DontHateTheH3at) July 1, 2017

The Heat have an excellent coach in Erik Spoelstra, an ownership committed to winning and a quality roster of young players. They certainly are an attractive destination for Hayward.

The Celtics will meet with Hayward on Sunday and the Jazz will do the same Monday. Boston head coach Brad Stevens coached Hayward in college at Butler, and the C’s are in need of another go-to scorer to pair with All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas.

The Celtics were expected to be the frontrunners for Hayward’s services, but the Heat, apparently, will provide stiff competition.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images