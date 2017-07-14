NBA Rumors: Knicks Pause Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks With Cavs, Rockets

Share this:

The Houston Rockets might be the frontrunner to land New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony via trade, but the chances of a deal happening soon don’t look good.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on the talks Thursday night.

Story posting soon with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The Knicks have paused Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Houston and Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2017

Recent reports indicated a Melo-to-the-Rockets trade was “at the 2-yard line,” but apparently that’s not the case.

Houston has been busy this offseason. It pulled off a blockbuster trade for veteran point guard Chris Paul and signed veteran small forward PJ Tucker as a free agent.

Adding a top scorer like Anthony to an already potent offense that includes James Harden, Eric Gordon and Paul could make the Rockets a worthy challenger to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have done very little to improve their roster. Acquiring Anthony certainly would improve Cleveland’s pursuit of a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance.

The Knicks would be smart to pit the Cavs and Rockets against each other and see which team bids higher for Anthony. New York cannot afford to lose this trade — if it even happens at all.

