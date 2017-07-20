NBA Rumors: L.A. Lakers, Derrick Rose Have Free-Agent Meeting

The Los Angeles Lakers might not be done adding free-agent guards to their 2017-18 roster.

Veteran point guard and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose met with the Lakers on Thursday, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Obviously Lakers feel they have a shot at Rose b/c they can offer more playing time in a better environment after his tumultuous year in NY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

Rose reportedly also is drawing interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old guard is an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the New York Knicks.

He actually played pretty well, too. He averaged 18 points. 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Rose did miss 18 games, though, and injuries have been a problem for him throughout his career.

The Lakers recently signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year contract in free agency and selected former UCLA star Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. Ball likely will start for the Purple and Gold, but Rose wouldn’t be a bad addition as a backup point guard.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images