NBA Rumors: LeBron James Won’t Get Involved In Kyrie Irving Trade Situation

People make plenty of jokes about how LeBron James actually runs the Cleveland Cavaliers, but word is the King is going to let the front office deal with the team’s latest big decision.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded out of Cleveland, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, citing NBA sources, reported Friday that Irving met with Cavs management first and told his teammates about his feelings later. And James allegedly won’t get any more involved than that.

“As the Cavs consider their options, sources said James has expressed to the team that he is focused on his offseason workout regimen and is planning to report to training camp with the intention of leading his teammates to a fourth consecutive Finals — no matter who those teammates are,” Windhorst wrote.

It won’t be an easy decision for Cleveland brass, as each situation they could follow through with has its drawbacks. The Cavs could trade Irving for picks and prospects, but there’s the reality that James can become a free agent after this coming season. If they take that into consideration and trade for veterans, then the team becomes a lot older without the 25-year-old Irving and doesn’t have any high picks. And if they refuse to trade Irving, well, the issue there is pretty obvious.

Irving reportedly would prefer a trade to the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves or San Antonio Spurs.

