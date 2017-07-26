NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Exploring Kyrie Irving Trade With ‘Incredible Seriousness’

It appears the Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t messing around when it comes to Kyrie Irving.

The T-Wolves, allegedly one of Irving’s preferred destinations in a trade, are intensifying their pursuit of the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, according to The Associated Press’ Jon Krawczynski. Exactly who Minnesota is willing to part with, though, apparently remains unclear.

Timberwolves exploring Andrew Wiggins for Kyrie Irving with "incredible seriousness", (per @APkrawczynski) pic.twitter.com/qzbWkjqMvy — SportsTalk Minnesota (@MinnySportsTalk) July 26, 2017

Shortly after SportsTalk Minnesota’s tweet, Krawczynski clarified things a bit.

To be clear: Said Wolves are exploring Kyrie trades w/incredible seriousness. Still don't know if they would part w/Wiggins to do it. https://t.co/l060XdXZzd — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) July 26, 2017

Regardless of whether they’re willing to part with Andrew Wiggins, who began his career in Cleveland, all indications are that the T-Wolves are legitimate front runners in the Irving sweepstakes.

And although the Cavs reportedly are acting like dealing Irving is a foregone conclusion, Minnesota certainly needs to offer much more than Wiggins if they want to make a deal happen. Despite the talented pieces on the T-Wolve’s roster, other teams — such as the asset-rich Boston Celtics — probably could bring better offers to the table.