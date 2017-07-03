NFL Rumors: Packers Almost Traded Brett Favre To Cowboys, Wanted Tony Romo

Share this:

If we lived in the DC Multiverse, there’d be another earth where Tony Romo was quarterbacking the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre finished out his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Matt Mosely talked about playing golf with Romo on a recent episode of the “Doomsday Podcast” with Ed Werder, and Werder said that he also hit the links with the former Cowboys quarterback, but it was before he was one of the NFL’s star QB’s. And Werder revealed a story Romo told him about how he was the deal-breaker in a trade that would have sent Favre from Green Bay to Dallas.

“He talked about during the round about how the Cowboys had had an interest in trading for Favre late in his career when he was available,” Werder sad, as transcribed by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson. “(Bill) Parcells was the coach. I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I kind of heard that.’ And he said, ‘Well you know, the deal went dead when the Packers asked for me to be in the trade.’

“And now I’m like, ‘Oh really the Cowboys didn’t trade for Favre because they didn’t want to give you up?’ And maybe it was true as it turns out, right? He was good enough as it turns out. He had a hell of a good career.”

Brinson pointed out that this likely happened after the 2005 season, rather than before the 2008 season when Favre was traded to the New York Jets. Favre led the league with 29 interceptions in 2005 and threw just 20 touchdowns as the Packers went 4-12, making him perfect trade bait. The 2005 season also was then-Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s final year in the NFL, and the Packers wound up drafting Aaron Rodgers that offseason.

At the end of the day, though, we’re pretty sure the Cowboys are OK with the decision they made a decade ago.

