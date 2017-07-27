Only At Foxwoods: Cirque Eloize Artist Proposes To Girlfriend On Stage

It was a night to remember at Foxwoods Resort Casino for Cirque Eloize artist Forty Nguyen and longtime girlfriend Amanda Luria.

On Wednesday, Cirque Eloize returned to Foxwoods in Connecticut two years after the Canadian circus company’s first show at the resort casino, where Nguyen met Luria.

The two have been together ever since, and Wednesday night’s show was unlike any other for the happy couple.

At the end of the show, Nguyen surprised Luria by bringing her on stage and proposing at the very place they had met. You can check out the surprise proposal in the video above.

