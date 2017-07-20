Pablo Sandoval Reportedly Agrees To Contract With Giants After Red Sox Release

Well, that apparently didn’t take very long.
The Boston Red Sox announced last Friday that they were designating third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment, and they officially released him Wednesday. And just a few hours later, Sandoval reportedly found a new (old) home.
Sandoval, who got his start with the Giants, has agreed to a minor-league contract with San Francisco, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.
Sandoval spent his first seven seasons playing for the Giants, and he helped them win three World Series. However, his time in Boston was bumpy due to performance and injuries. He spent most of last season on the disabled list, and he only played in 32 games for the Sox this campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP