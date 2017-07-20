Pablo Sandoval Reportedly Agrees To Contract With Giants After Red Sox Release

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





Well, that apparently didn’t take very long.

The Boston Red Sox announced last Friday that they were designating third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment, and they officially released him Wednesday. And just a few hours later, Sandoval reportedly found a new (old) home.

Sandoval, who got his start with the Giants, has agreed to a minor-league contract with San Francisco, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

sources close to the SFGiants: team will sign sandoval when he's free — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

plan is for sandoval to start with sacramento, then get to giants — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

Source: Pablo Sandoval is signing with the Giants. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 20, 2017

Source: Pablo Sandoval finalizing Minor League deal and will report to Sacramento. #Giants — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 20, 2017

Sandoval spent his first seven seasons playing for the Giants, and he helped them win three World Series. However, his time in Boston was bumpy due to performance and injuries. He spent most of last season on the disabled list, and he only played in 32 games for the Sox this campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images