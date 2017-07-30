Patriots Replace Rob Ninkovich On 90-Man Roster With Receiver K.J. Maye

The mystery man wearing No. 16 at Day 4 of New England Patriots training camp has been identified.

The Patriots signed wide receiver K.J. Maye, replacing retired defensive end Rob Ninkovich on and filling their 90-man roster.

Maye, who played collegiately at Minnesota, most recently was on the Tennessee Titans. He also spent time with the New York Giants last season.

The 5-foot-8, 191-pound receiver caught one pass for 15 yards and had one punt return for 15 yards in two preseason games with the Giants last summer. He ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash with a 33-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump, 4.35 -second short shuttle and 7.18-second 3-cone drill at Minnesota’s pro day last March before going undrafted.

Maye joins Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater, Austin Carr, Devin Lucien, Tony Washington and Cody Hollister on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. Hollister recently has missed practice with an injury.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images