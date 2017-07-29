Paul Pierce Takes Jab At Brandon Jennings For Signing To Play In China

Brandon Jennings probably should have thought things over before starting a feud with an NBA legend.

As Paul Pierce’s final season wound down, Jennings sent out a tweet, which he eventually deleted, expressing his distaste for all the acknowledgment “The Truth” was receiving.

Jennings deleted I guess but how corny is this… pic.twitter.com/HK5ufBa5ll — JJ ☘️ (@BostonF4N) May 1, 2017

Pierce would have a series of responses for Jennings, including saying that the guard isn’t good enough for the NBA and should take his talents overseas. And as fate would have it, Jennings signed a one-year deal Friday to play in China.

And Pierce wasn’t soon to forget his impressive foreshadowing.

That's wat happens when talk down on the Truth — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 28, 2017

Now that he’s hung up his sneakers, the next stop for Pierce likely will be the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Jennings, on the other hand, won’t have much of a place in NBA history.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images