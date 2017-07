Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have played two games of at least 15 innings over their current homestand, something that hadn’t happened to the team in the last 100 years.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox teamed up with Budweiser Fan of the Game at The Bullpen to ask fans how they’d kill time during extra innings.

Watch the video above to see what fans had to say.