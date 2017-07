Share this:

Tweet







Brock Holt has missed a significant amount of the 2017 Major League Baseball season with vertigo.

And while he hit a home run in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, the Boston Red Sox are going to play it safe and take it slow with their utility infielder’s rehab.

To hear more about Holt’s rehab, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images