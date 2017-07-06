Red Sox ‘Trending Upward’ As MLB All-Star Break Nears, Says John Farrell

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have won six of their last eight games entering Thursday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Sox won six in a row, then dropped two straight to the Texas Rangers before coming to Tampa Bay for their final series before next week’s 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Sox manager John Farrell believes his team is heading in the right direction as the break nears. Check out his pregame comments in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images