Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Sits For Third Consecutive Game

The Boston Red Sox now have lost six of their last eight games after their bullpen imploded during a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. But it won’t get any easier for the Red Sox, as they welcome the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians to Fenway Park for a three-game series Monday.

Boston’s lineup will be without two of its best hitters for Game 1 of the series, as Dustin Pedroia will miss his third straight game with a sore knee, and Andrew Benintendi will get the day off to start the night.

Manager John Farrell has elected to change up his lineup ahead of the series with Cleveland, as Rafael Devers, who launched his first Fenway Park home run Sunday, will move up to the No. 6 hole in the order. Eduardo Nunez, who is replacing Pedroia at second base, will hit third and Brock Holt will play left and bat second.

The Sox will send right-hander Doug Fister to the hill to open the series. Fister has struggled during his Red Sox’s tenure, but he has had success against the Indians throughout his career, going 5-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts against Cleveland.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Indians game.

RED SOX (57-49)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Doug Fister, RHP (0-5, 7.46 ERA)

INDIANS (57-46)

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Carlos Santana, 1B

Austin Jackson, RF

Yan Gomes, C

Erik Gonzalez, 2B

Mike Clevinger, RHP (5-3, 3.20 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images