Watch Rafael Devers Launch First Fenway Park Homer Onto Green Monster

Rafael Devers isn’t waiting around to get his “firsts” out of the way.

The Boston Red Sox rookie, playing in just his fifth major league game and third at Fenway Park, hit another milestone Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.

Devers took a 2-1 offering from Royals pitcher Jason Hammel in the fifth inning and deposited it onto the Green Monster for his first Fenway Park home run. The opposite field blast initially was ruled a double, but the umpires changed it to a home run after conferring briefly.

Rafael Devers hits his first Green Monster and Fenway Park HR..Sox up 3-1 pic.twitter.com/7CpOpgRXAH — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 30, 2017

Devers’ dinger gave Boston a two-run lead and marked the second homer of the 20-year-old third baseman’s young career. After Sunday’s round-tripper, Devers and newcomer Eduardo Nunez had combined for four of the Red Sox’s last five home runs.

That’s one way to add power before the trade deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images