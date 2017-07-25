Red Sox Wrap: James Paxton Stymies Boston In Mariners’ 4-0 Victory

The Boston Red Sox have struggled at the plate since returning from the Major League Baseball All-Star break, and their hitting woes continued Monday night at Safeco Field.

Mariners starter James Paxton stymied the Red Sox, only allowing four hits over seven innings of work in Seattle’s 4-0 victory in the series opener.

Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff in his second start since returning from the disabled list. The left-hander labored through 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 55-46, while the Mariners improve to 50-51.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

There wasn’t much to get excited about for the Red Sox on Monday night, especially at the plate. Boston only has scored two runs in its last 25 innings.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Mariners jolted Rodriguez for three runs in the second inning. There still was plenty of game left to play, but the Red Sox’s struggling bats coupled with Paxton’s dominance on the hill seemingly ended this one early.

ON THE BUMP

— After a fairly smooth first inning, Rodriguez ran into some trouble in the second. Kyle Seager led off the frame with a solo shot to straightaway center, giving the Mariners an early 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Ben Gamel ripped a triple down the right-field line and later scored on a fielder’s choice on a Guillermo Heredia grounder. Heredia then raced home on a two-out double from Jean Segura to give Seattle a three-run inning.

Rodriguez turned in a clean third frame, but the Mariners would do more damage to the scoreboard in the fourth. With runners on first and second with two outs, Danny Valencia ripped an RBI double to boost Seattle’s lead to 4-0.

A 1-2-3 fifth inning allowed Rodriguez to pitch into the sixth, but after allowing a one-out single to Heredia, the left-hander was pulled from the contest at 99 pitches.

— Brandon Workman followed Rodriguez and recorded the final two outs to get the Red Sox out of the inning unscathed. The right-hander stayed on for the seventh and tossed a 1-2-3 inning.

— Doug Fister entered in the eighth and pitched a perfect inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox’s only legitimate scoring chance came in the seventh when Hanley Ramirez (1-for-4) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (2-for-3) led off the frame with singles to give Boston runners on first and third with no outs. But a Chris Young strikeout and Deven Marrero’s grounding into a double play kept the Sox off the scoreboard.

— Mookie Betts was the only other Boston player to record a hit in the contest, a single in the sixth inning.

— Young, Marrero, Andrew Benintendi, Dustin Pedroia, Christian Vazquez and Brock Holt all went hitless in the ball game.

TWEET OF THE DAY

The Red Sox’s offense has been struggling of late, especially early in ball games.

This is the second day in a row the Red Sox did not get a hit in the first four innings. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 25, 2017

