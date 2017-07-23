Red Sox’s David Price ‘Felt Good’ Despite Struggling In Loss Vs. Angels

David Price didn’t have his best outing Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels, but the Boston Red Sox left-hander saw some encouraging signs in his outing regardless of the outcome.

Price allowed five runs on six hits in five innings of work in the Red Sox’s 7-3 loss at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. While the result wasn’t what he wanted, Price was pleased with his fastball command during the early innings, and “felt good” overall.

To hear Price break down his start, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images