Redskins President Couldn’t Stop Calling Kirk Cousins By Wrong Name

Kirk Cousins has been the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback for the past two seasons, so you would think he’s fairly well known around the organization.

But even though Cousins is coming off a Pro Bowl season, he apparently hasn’t left too much of an impression on Redskins’ brass. When talking about Cousins on Monday, Washington team president Bruce Allen consistently called his franchise signal-caller, Kurt.

Please enjoy Bruce Allen calling his franchise quarterback by the wrong first name six times in two minutes pic.twitter.com/BVkahmTeqo — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 18, 2017

Cousins has been a popular topic of conversation of late, as the five-year NFL veteran was expected to be due for a monster contract extension. However, Cousins and the Redskins failed to agree to a deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning he’ll play under the $23.9 million franchise tag in the upcoming season. He’ll be the first QB to ever play under the tag in consecutive seasons.

If Washington higher ups hope to keep Cousins around as the team’s franchise quarterback, they probably should start with calling him by the correct name.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images