Third Base An Area Red Sox ‘Could Possibly Address’ At MLB Trade Deadline, Says Dave Dombrowski

It’s no secret the Boston Red Sox are not as strong at third base as they could be, so it’s no surprise team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is open to upgrading at the position before the MLB non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

“I think we’re open to upgrading ourselves any way we possibly can,” Dombrowski told NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch.”

“Third base becomes the obvious because when you look at the rest of the club from a positional player perspective, mostly from a pitching perspective, there’s not any glaring weaknesses at that point.

“But third base has been one area where we really haven’t come up with the league norm, the league average at this time. So, again, we’re open-minded to doing it any way we possibly can. Third base is one area where we could possibly address.”

The Red Sox have used several players at third base this season, including Deven Marrero, Tzu-Wei Lin and Pablo Sandoval, the latter of whom recently was designated for assignment. Brock Holt was activated from the disabled list over the weekend and could play a bit at third, too.

Todd Frazier of the Chicago White Sox is the top third baseman rumored to be available. The Red Sox reportedly have been eyeing Frazier, too.

Despite less-than-stellar offensive production at third base, Boston ranks fifth in the American League in runs scored and second in batting average.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images