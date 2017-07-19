Todd Frazier Trade Opens Door For Ex-Red Sox Yoan Moncada To Join White Sox

Share this:

The Chicago White Sox finally are about to get a firsthand look at what exactly they received in exchange for trading their longtime ace this past offseason.

Yoan Moncada, one of the prospects the White Sox received from the Boston Red Sox in return for All-Star starter Chris Sale back in December, will be recalled by Chicago before Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Moncada’s major league return — his first stint in The Show this season — comes on the heels of a seven-player trade in which the White Sox sent third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees in exchange for reliever Tyler Clippard and prospects Blake Rutherford, Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo.

The #WhiteSox will recall 2B Yoán Moncada and RHP Brad Goldberg from Class AAA Charlotte prior to tomorrow’s game vs. Los Angeles-NL. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 19, 2017

Moncada likely will become the White Sox’s starting second baseman, meaning this represents the 22-year-old’s first real opportunity to prove himself with his new organization. The highly regarded prospect, who entered the season at No. 2 on MLB.com’s prospects list, has spent all of 2017 at Triple-A Charlotte, hitting .285 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and an .833 OPS while playing exclusively at second base.

The Red Sox, who signed Moncada to a $31.5 million signing bonus in February 2015, promoted the Cuban infielder down the stretch last season, only to see him struggle in his first taste of big league action. This could mark the beginning of something big for Moncada and the White Sox, though, as there’s no denying his talent and his potential to be an All-Star-caliber player.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images