NESN Live

Torey Krug Talks About Busy Offseason Prior To Bruins Overseas Trip To China

by on Tue, Jul 25, 2017 at 6:17PM
2,914

The Boston Bruins have arrived in China to help promote the game of Hockey for the second straight year.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak, defenseman David Pastrnak, and goaltender Tuukka Rask are among those who made the trip.

Prior to the trip overseas, Krug sat down with NESN’s Sarah Davis to talk about the Bruins offseason and what to expect in the upcoming NHL season from the black and gold.

To hear what Krug had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from  Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN