UFC 213 Weigh-In Results: Yoel Romero Goes Nude To Make 185-Pound Limit

LAS VEGAS — Every fighter on the UFC 213 card made weight, but top-ranked middleweight Yoel Romero brought some suspense to the proceedings Friday at the MGM Grand.

Romero, who will fight Robert Whittaker on Saturday night for the interim championship, had to strip off all his clothes and hide behind a towel just to reach the 185-pound weight limit for UFC middleweights.

Women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko had no such trouble, weighing in at 135 and 134.5 pounds, respectively — right at the limit.

Massachussetts native Rob Font will open UFC 213 with a bantamweight bout against Douglas Silva de Andrade, and he weighed in right at 135 pounds.