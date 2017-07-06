Utah Foundation Asks Fans To Donate, Not Burn, Gordon Hayward Jerseys

Share this:

Tweet







Utah Jazz fans aren’t taking kindly to Gordon Hayward taking his talents to Boston.

After the star forward announced he was leaving Utah after seven seasons to join the Celtics, several Jazz fans expressed their frustration by burning Hayward’s jersey.

A Hayward jersey might no longer be of use to Jazz fans, but that doesn’t mean the threads are totally unwanted. Zach Harding, a Salt Lake City native, realized this and believes Utah fans could turn to a more helpful way of getting rid of their Hayward jerseys as opposed to burning them.

Harding does work with World Joy, a foundation based in North Salt Lake that will be traveling to Ghana in September to help children in need. Along with the school supplies and hygiene kits he and his company hope to provide the kids, Harding believes unwanted Hayward gear could be beneficial to them as well.

“Instead of wasting or destroying your jersey, I just had a thought that maybe we can give it to people who might never have seen a jersey in their lives,” he told the Salt Lake Tribune. “Maybe it would brighten their day over there.”

We imagine Hayward jerseys will be flying off the shelves when they hit stores in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images