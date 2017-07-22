Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make Ridiculous Catch Vs. Angels

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Jackie Bradley Jr. made an absolutely ridiculous catch that will flat-out make your jaw drop.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder turned in his latest web gem in the first inning of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Yunel Escobar led off the frame with a deep fly to right-center field, but Bradley robbed the Angels third baseman of extra bases with a leaping catch against the wall.

Might as well give JBJ the Gold Glove already. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/vTapCOmbkp — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 22, 2017

And Red Sox starter Chris Sale simply couldn’t believe what he had just seen.

When you literally can’t believe JBJ’s catches are real life. pic.twitter.com/fADBrrEOMa — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 22, 2017

Just another day in the office for JBJ.

