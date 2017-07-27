While You Were Sleeping: Broncos’ Devontae Booker Hits PUP List With Wrist Injury

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker was set to take snaps with the first-team offense once camp opened.

Instead, a nagging wrist injury will force him to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Team sources told ESPN on Wednesday night they expect the second-year back to miss at least six weeks.

