While You Were Sleeping: Broncos’ Devontae Booker Hits PUP List With Wrist Injury

by on Thu, Jul 27, 2017 at 8:40AM
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker was set to take snaps with the first-team offense once camp opened.

Instead, a nagging wrist injury will force him to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Team sources told ESPN on Wednesday night they expect the second-year back to miss at least six weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

