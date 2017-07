Share this:

Tweet







Since 2000, every MLB umpire promoted to crew chief has been white.

Now, Cuban-born umpire Angel Hernandez is suing Major League Baseball for racial discrimination. The suit also alleges Joe Torre has held a grudge against Hernandez since 2001, and that grudge has affected Hernandez’s annual evaluations.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has more on what happened while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports